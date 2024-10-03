Daily Quiz: On German reunification treaty

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Starting off easy, what historic event on November 9, 1989, symbolically brought to an end the eastern bloc of Germany? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The fall of the Berlin Wall SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The ‘Revolutions of 1989’ were a wave of liberal democracy movements across eastern Europe against the mostly incumbent communist governments. This particular movement in Germany, often included as one among the ‘Revolutions of 1989’, led to the downfall of the eastern German bloc. Name the movement. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Peaceful Revolution SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Under which agreement was it decided that Germany would be divided and ruled between the main allied powers (the U.S., the U.K., France and the Soviet Union) post World War II? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Potsdam Agreement SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The ‘Iron Curtain’, that is the Berlin Wall, famously became a symbol of the Cold War symbolising the two different power blocs of the time, one led by the U.S. and the other by the USSR. Who was the first person to use the term ‘Iron Curtain’ in this sense? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Winston Churchill SHOW ANSWER