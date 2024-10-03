Daily Quiz: On German reunification treaty
5 years after the end of World War II Germany regained sovereignty as the Foreign Ministers of the two German states and the Four powers signed the treaty on final arrangements concerning Germany. L to R in Moscow: James A Baker, USA, Douglas Hurd, UK, Eduard Shevardnadze, USSR, Roland Dumas, France, Lothar de Maiziere, GDR and Hans-Dietrich Genscher, Federal Republic of Germany.START THE QUIZ
Starting off easy, what historic event on November 9, 1989, symbolically brought to an end the eastern bloc of Germany?
Answer : The fall of the Berlin Wall
The ‘Revolutions of 1989’ were a wave of liberal democracy movements across eastern Europe against the mostly incumbent communist governments. This particular movement in Germany, often included as one among the ‘Revolutions of 1989’, led to the downfall of the eastern German bloc. Name the movement.
Under which agreement was it decided that Germany would be divided and ruled between the main allied powers (the U.S., the U.K., France and the Soviet Union) post World War II?
The ‘Iron Curtain’, that is the Berlin Wall, famously became a symbol of the Cold War symbolising the two different power blocs of the time, one led by the U.S. and the other by the USSR. Who was the first person to use the term ‘Iron Curtain’ in this sense?
In November 1989, the Chancellor of West Germany released a 10-point programme which called for the eventual reunification of the two Germanies. Name the chancellor.
Published - October 03, 2024 05:00 pm IST