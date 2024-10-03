GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On German reunification treaty
Premium

The German reunification treaty which created a unified Germany entered into force on October 3, 1990. A quiz on the events surrounding the historic day

Published - October 03, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Joan Sony Cherian
Daily Quiz: On German reunification treaty
5 years after the end of World War II Germany regained sovereignty as the Foreign Ministers of the two German states and the Four powers signed the treaty on final arrangements concerning Germany. L to R in Moscow: James A Baker, USA, Douglas Hurd, UK, Eduard Shevardnadze, USSR, Roland Dumas, France, Lothar de Maiziere, GDR and Hans-Dietrich Genscher, Federal Republic of Germany.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Starting off easy, what historic event on November 9, 1989, symbolically brought to an end the eastern bloc of Germany?
Answer : The fall of the Berlin Wall
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Published - October 03, 2024 05:00 pm IST

