International

Daily Quiz | On French leaders

Joan of Arc is the legendary French figure (whose death at the stake is depicted in a painting of the same name by Hermann Stilke) and who has been sought to be appropriated by all currents of the French polity from Republicanism to Gaullism to monarchism to far-rightism and even by the communists.
Srinivasan RamaniApril 28, 2022 11:55 IST
Updated: April 28, 2022 12:01 IST
Related Topics
France
election
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
Read more...