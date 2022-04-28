International

Daily Quiz | On French leaders

In the aftermath of the French presidential elections, here’s a quiz on French leaders

1/5

1. This President features in one of Frederick Forsyth’s most celebrated thrillers, as the target of an assassination attempt. A statesman, who rewrote the Constitution of France and is considered the founder of the “Fifth Republic”; name this former army officer.

Charles de Gaulle

0/5

