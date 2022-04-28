In the aftermath of the French presidential elections, here’s a quiz on French leaders
Daily Quiz | On French leaders
1.
This President features in one of Frederick Forsyth’s most celebrated thrillers, as the target of an assassination attempt. A statesman, who rewrote the Constitution of France and is considered the founder of the “Fifth Republic”; name this former army officer.
Answer :
Charles de Gaulle
2.
The last President of the influential Republican political club called the Jacobins, this French leader played a vital role in the Republican movement in France in the late 18th century. A man committed to equality and republicanism, he was later identified with the violently radical period of the French revolution called the “Reign of Terror”. Name him
Answer :
Maximilien Robespierre
3.
Which French President served the longest tenure of any in the French republic?
Answer :
Francois Mitterrand
4.
Born to a French father and a Franco-Indian mother, this cock-fighting loving member of the French party, the Democratic and Socialist Union of the Resistance once ran as the candidate for the seat of “French India” in the French National Assembly in 1951 and won an overwhelming mandate with 99.3% of the votes in his favour. Later, he was one of the leading proponents of annexation of French possessions to the Indian Union. Name this person who was also the first chief minister of Pondicherry.
Answer :
Édouard Goubert
5.
This person served as the President of the Council of Ministers (equivalent to the post of Prime Minister in the Fourth Republic) for a brief period from 1954 to 1955. His government was notable for negotiating an agreement with Ho Chi Minh for French withdrawal from then Vietnam and for an agreement with Habib Bourguiba for the later independence of Tunisia from France. Name him