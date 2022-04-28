Daily Quiz | On French leaders

4. Born to a French father and a Franco-Indian mother, this cock-fighting loving member of the French party, the Democratic and Socialist Union of the Resistance once ran as the candidate for the seat of “French India” in the French National Assembly in 1951 and won an overwhelming mandate with 99.3% of the votes in his favour. Later, he was one of the leading proponents of annexation of French possessions to the Indian Union. Name this person who was also the first chief minister of Pondicherry.