Daily Quiz | On Events that took place on December 13

YOUR SCORE 0 /7

This country was first sighted on December 13 by a Dutch navigator. This was the first country to give women the right to vote. Name the country and the navigator. Answer: New Zealand, Abel Tasman

American forces captured this politician and revolutionary on this day after being found hiding in a hole in the ground near a farmhouse. Name the politician. What was the name of the operation that captured him? Answer: Saddam Hussein, Operation Red Dawn

Anastasia, a 1956 American period drama was released on this day. This film marked the comeback of this Swedish actress who went on to win the Academy Award for the film. Name the artist. Answer: Ingrid Bergman

This was a treaty signed on this day in 1921. The parties agreed to maintain the status quo in the Pacific by respecting the Pacific territories of the other countries. The main result of this treaty was the termination of the Anglo-Japanese Alliance of 1902. What was the treaty called? Name the parties. Answer: Four-Power Treaty; the United States, Great Britain, France and Japan