Daily Quiz: On events that happened on October 9

Here is a quiz on some of the events that happened on October 9.

Published - October 09, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz: On events that happened on October 9
The person on whom the film is based on died on this day in 1974.
START THE QUIZ
7 / 1 | On this day in 2004, for the first time in this country’s history, voters went to the polls to choose a President, selecting Hamid Karzai, who had served as the interim President since 2001. Name the country.
Answer : Afghanistan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 1 | A 15-year-old activist was shot at on this day in 2012. Despite being struck in the head, she survived the assassination attempt. Identify her.
Answer : Afghanistan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 1 | This dam, initially known as Boulder Dam, begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles. What is it called today?
Answer : Afghanistan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 1 | The Khmer Republic was proclaimed in this country on this day in 1970. Name the country in which this happened.
Answer : Afghanistan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 1 | He was an officer of the Bengal Army and later the newly constituted British Indian Army. Born on this day in 1864, he was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar. Name the officer.
Answer : Afghanistan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 1 | This international day is observed every year on October 9 to commemorate the anniversary of this specialised agency of the United Nations that coordinates postal policies among member nations and facilitates a uniform worldwide postal system. What is the day? Name the agency.
Answer : Afghanistan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 1 | The person on whom the film is based on died on this day in 1974. Identify this film and name the person.
Answer : Afghanistan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

