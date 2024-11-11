 />
Daily Quiz: On events surrounding November 11

Published - November 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Vighnesh P. Venkitesh
Fyodor Dostoevsky. File.

Fyodor Dostoevsky. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Q: November 11, 1918 marked the beginning of the end of the First World War after an armistice signed between allied nations and Germany. Which flower is used across the U.K. to mark the day?

A: Poppy 

Q: Name the celebrated Russian writer, known for his psychological themes of human despair, born on this day in 1821?

A: Fyodor Dostoevsky 

Q: This influential figure in Palestinian history died in Paris on this day in 2004. Who is he?

A: Yasser Arafat 

Q: This actor who began his career with the 1985 sitcom Growing Pains was born on this day in 1974. Name him? 

A: Leonardo DiCaprio 

Q: Name the first spacecraft to make an automatically controlled reentry into earth’s atmosphere, which was launched on this day in 1966?

A: Gemini 12 

Q: This movie released on this day in 2020 has links to the recently concluded U.S. presidential election. Name the movie.

A: Hillbilly Elegy, based on the memoir of Donald Trump’s running mate J. D. Vance by the same name.  

