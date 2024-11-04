GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily quiz: On Egyptian pharoahs 
A quiz on Egyptian pharoahs and their remains

Published - November 04, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily quiz: On Egyptian pharoahs 
A burial chamber is seen in the Valley of the Kings, in Luxor, Egypt. File.
1 / 5 |  On November 4, 1922, archaeologists led by Howard Carter uncovered the entrance to the tomb of X, an Egyptian pharaoh belonging to the Eighteenth Dynasty and who ascended to the throne when he was just nine years old. Name X.
Answer : Tutankhamun
