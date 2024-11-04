Daily quiz: On Egyptian pharoahs
A burial chamber is seen in the Valley of the Kings, in Luxor, Egypt. File.START THE QUIZ
On November 4, 1922, archaeologists led by Howard Carter uncovered the entrance to the tomb of X, an Egyptian pharaoh belonging to the Eighteenth Dynasty and who ascended to the throne when he was just nine years old. Name X.
What is the three-word epithet given to the mother of X (from Q1)? Her tomb was for sometime believed to contain the remains of a different woman before DNA analysis in the 21st century revealed her real identity. She is believed to have been a minor wife of X’s father and the daughter of a pharaoh herself.
The father of X (from Q1) had a “great royal wife”, a.k.a. the principal wife, Y. There is some debate among scholars over whether Y ruled as pharaoh after her husband’s death before and X’s ascension. Nonetheless, Y is famous for her limestone bust on display at the Neues Museum in Berlin.
The father of X (from Q1) was Akhenaten. During his reign, he moved the capital of Egypt from Memphis to a city called Z. Archaeologists discovered a tomb in 1907 first thought to be Akhenaten’s, but subsequent disputes have resulted in significant confusion. This tomb is called Z’s cache. Name Z.
The entrance to the room containing the treasures in the tomb of X (from Q1) was marked by a shrine dedicated to which Egyptian deity? This deity was depicted here in the form of a jackal and the statue was made of wood, coloured black, and wrapped in linen cloth.
Published - November 04, 2024 05:10 pm IST