Daily quiz: On Egyptian pharoahs

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | On November 4, 1922, archaeologists led by Howard Carter uncovered the entrance to the tomb of X, an Egyptian pharaoh belonging to the Eighteenth Dynasty and who ascended to the throne when he was just nine years old. Name X. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tutankhamun SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | What is the three-word epithet given to the mother of X (from Q1)? Her tomb was for sometime believed to contain the remains of a different woman before DNA analysis in the 21st century revealed her real identity. She is believed to have been a minor wife of X’s father and the daughter of a pharaoh herself. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Younger Lady SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The father of X (from Q1) had a “great royal wife”, a.k.a. the principal wife, Y. There is some debate among scholars over whether Y ruled as pharaoh after her husband’s death before and X’s ascension. Nonetheless, Y is famous for her limestone bust on display at the Neues Museum in Berlin. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nefertiti SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The father of X (from Q1) was Akhenaten. During his reign, he moved the capital of Egypt from Memphis to a city called Z. Archaeologists discovered a tomb in 1907 first thought to be Akhenaten’s, but subsequent disputes have resulted in significant confusion. This tomb is called Z’s cache. Name Z. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Amarna SHOW ANSWER