Daily Quiz | On editorial cartoons

Nast was a sharp critic of this American politician most notable for being the political boss of Tammany Hall, the Democratic Party's political machine that played a major role in the politics of 19th-century New York City. Who was the politician?

Answer: William M. Tweed, commonly known as Boss Tweed

He was an Indian cartoonist, best known for his creation The Common Man and for his daily cartoon strip, You Said It. Identify the cartoonist.

Answer: R.K. Laxman

This cartoonist's 2008 cover for The New Yorker titled The Politics of Fear depicting Michelle and Barack Obama standing in the Oval Office created controversy and caused a lot of outrage. Who was the cartoonist?

Answer: Barry Blitt

This is a political cartoon showing the disunity in the American colonies. Attributed to Benjamin Franklin, the cartoon is a woodcut showing a snake cut into eighths, with each segment labelled with the initials of one of the American colonies. What was it called?

Answer: Join, or Die

Also known as Chard and Pscharr, she is a French far-right political cartoonist. She has been found guilty of complicity in "provoking discrimination, hatred or racial violence" against the black community, for a cartoon published. Identify her.

Answer: Françoise Pichard