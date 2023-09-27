HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On editorial cartoons
Premium

Thomas Nast, a German-born American caricaturist and editorial cartoonist often considered to be the “Father of the American Cartoon”, was born on September 26-27. Here is a quiz on his and other editorial cartoonists’ works

September 27, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On editorial cartoons
Image for representational purposes only.
1 / 6 | Nast was a sharp critic of this American politician most notable for being the political boss of Tammany Hall, the Democratic Party’s political machine that played a major role in the politics of 19th-century New York City. Who was the politician?
Answer : William M. Tweed, commonly known as Boss Tweed
