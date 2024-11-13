Daily quiz: on COP summits

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Let’s start with a fairly simple one. What is the name of the environmental agreement which acts as a framework for these conferences? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | his was an international treaty which extended the 1992 framework (answer to question 1). This was adopted in Japan in 1997. What was it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kyoto Protocol SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Where was the first UN Climate Change Conference held in 1995? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Berlin SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | At this meeting in 2001, negotiators wrapped up the work on the Buenos Aires Plan of Action, finalizing most of the operational details and setting the stage for nations to ratify the protocol (answer to question 2). What is this complete package of decisions known as? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marrakech Accords SHOW ANSWER