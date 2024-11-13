 />
Daily quiz: on COP summits
Dozens of world leaders have convened in Azerbaijan for the 29th Conference of the Parties, or COP29. Here is a quiz on all the COP summits held until now. 

Updated - November 15, 2024 06:55 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily quiz: on COP summits
A participant takes a selfie at the entrance to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), in Baku, Azerbaijan November 14, 2024.
1 / 5 | Let's start with a fairly simple one. What is the name of the environmental agreement which acts as a framework for these conferences?
Answer : United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
Published - November 13, 2024 05:00 pm IST

