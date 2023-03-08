Daily Quiz | On continent Antarctica
1 / 8 | Which is the world’s southernmost mammal?
2 / 8 | This American politician, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, was a champion of government funding for exploration of Antarctica. The highest mountain in Antarctica was named after him in 2006. Who was he?
Carl Vinson. Mount Vinson is the highest mountain in the continent and the eighth highest in the world.
3 / 8 | Who was the first human being to reach the south pole?
4 / 8 | What are the indigenous people of Antarctica called?
5 / 8 | Antarctica is the largest desert in the world. Which is the second largest?
6 / 8 | Antarctica is often synonymous with penguins. Which is the most widely distributed penguin in the continent?
7 / 8 | India has two research centres in Antarctica: Maitri and Bharati. The third is not active and is used as a supply base. What is it called?
8 / 8 | What does the picture show?
Blood Falls is a waterfall in Antarctica where saltwater is tainted by iron oxide.
