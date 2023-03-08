Daily Quiz | On continent Antarctica

1 / 8 | Which is the world’s southernmost mammal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Weddell Seal. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | This American politician, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, was a champion of government funding for exploration of Antarctica. The highest mountain in Antarctica was named after him in 2006. Who was he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Carl Vinson. Mount Vinson is the highest mountain in the continent and the eighth highest in the world. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | Who was the first human being to reach the south pole? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Roald Amundsen SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | What are the indigenous people of Antarctica called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : There are no indigenous people in Antarctica. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | Antarctica is the largest desert in the world. Which is the second largest? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Arctic Desert SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | Antarctica is often synonymous with penguins. Which is the most widely distributed penguin in the continent? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Adelie penguins. SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | India has two research centres in Antarctica: Maitri and Bharati. The third is not active and is used as a supply base. What is it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dakshin Gangotri. SHOW ANSWER