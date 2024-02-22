GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Communist States
Premium

In 1948, between February 21 and February 25, Czechoslovakia became a Communist State following a coup d’etat. Here is a quiz on Communist States

February 22, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Communist States
This picture shows a protest rally from 1989, related to Czechoslovakia, where a non-violent transition of power happened, ending communism. Name this movement.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | A communist state is a form of government. In the 20th century, several communist states were established. Name the first one.
Answer : Russia
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

politics / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.