Daily Quiz | On Communist States

A communist state is a form of government. In the 20th century, several communist states were established. Name the first one.

Answer: Russia

This revolutionary wave of liberal democracy movements resulted in the collapse of most Marxist–Leninist governments in the Eastern Bloc and other parts of the world. What is it commonly called? In which year did this happen?

Answer: Revolutions of 1989/Fall of Communism, happened in 1989

Presently, there are five communist states in the world. Name them.

Answer: China, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cuba

This term relates to a strategy whereby the most class-conscious and politically advanced sections of the proletariat or working class form organizations to advance the objectives of communism. What is it called?

Answer: Vanguardism