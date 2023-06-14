Daily Quiz | On Che Guevara

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | This was a Cuban vanguard revolutionary organization and later a political party led by Fidel Castro. Guevara joined the organization and sailed to Cuba with the intention of overthrowing U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista. Name the organization. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 26th of July Movement/ M-26-7 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Guevara’s “hunger to explore the world” led him to intersperse his collegiate pursuits with two long introspective journeys that fundamentally changed the way he viewed himself and the contemporary economic conditions in Latin America. What were the two expeditions? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 4,500-kilometer solo trip through the rural provinces of northern Argentina on a bicycle, and an 8,000-kilometer continental motorcycle trek through part of South America SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | In 1953, Guevara acquired his famous nickname. What is it? What does it mean in Argentine, why did Guevara get the name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Che, it’s a multi-purpose discourse marker. Guevara frequently used this expression. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | She was a socialist and was known for harbouring Guevara. Later, Guevara dedicated a poem, “Invitación al camino”. Who was she? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Helena Leiva de Holst SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This was a failed military landing operation in Cuba in 1961, by the Cuban Democratic Revolutionary Front (DRF), consisting of Cuban exiles who opposed Fidel Castro’s Cuban Revolution, covertly financed and directed by the U.S. government. What was the name of the operation? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bay of Pigs Invasion SHOW ANSWER