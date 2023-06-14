Daily Quiz | On Che Guevara
This was a Cuban vanguard revolutionary organization and later a political party led by Fidel Castro. Guevara joined the organization and sailed to Cuba with the intention of overthrowing U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista. Name the organization.
Answer : 26th of July Movement/ M-26-7
Guevara’s “hunger to explore the world” led him to intersperse his collegiate pursuits with two long introspective journeys that fundamentally changed the way he viewed himself and the contemporary economic conditions in Latin America. What were the two expeditions?
Answer : 4,500-kilometer solo trip through the rural provinces of northern Argentina on a bicycle, and an 8,000-kilometer continental motorcycle trek through part of South America
In 1953, Guevara acquired his famous nickname. What is it? What does it mean in Argentine, why did Guevara get the name?
Answer : Che, it’s a multi-purpose discourse marker. Guevara frequently used this expression.
She was a socialist and was known for harbouring Guevara. Later, Guevara dedicated a poem, “Invitación al camino”. Who was she?
This was a failed military landing operation in Cuba in 1961, by the Cuban Democratic Revolutionary Front (DRF), consisting of Cuban exiles who opposed Fidel Castro’s Cuban Revolution, covertly financed and directed by the U.S. government. What was the name of the operation?
This was a group of mainly Bolivian and Cuban guerrillas led by Guevara who was active in the Cordillera Province of Bolivia from 1966 to 1967. Name the group.
Answer : National Liberation Army of Bolivia
