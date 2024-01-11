Daily Quiz | On aviation

1 / 6 | Many of us have heard the term “simulator” being used in aviation. Who designed and built the first flight simulator?

2 / 6 | What is October 4, 1958 famous for? A clue: It was a flight.

3 / 6 | In 1924, this airline was created as the government’s “chosen instrument of air travel” and began services to not only Europe and also pioneered routes to Africa, the Middle East and India. Name it.

4 / 6 | What is the connection between an airline and the Apollo-11 lunar mission?

5 / 6 | The code for this airport is AYJ. What are its short and full names?

6 / 6 | The above picture is of an airport terminal building in India, which also won an award recently. Can you identify the terminal and the airport?