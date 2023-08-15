Daily Quiz | On August 16 events from the world

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Which Asian countries celebrated their independence from Japan on this date two years before India became free? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : South and North Korea SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | On this date in 1534, who along with six classmates took the initial vows, leading to the creation of the Society of Jesus in September 1540? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ignatius of Loyola SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Name the famous amusement park and gardens in Copenhagen, the third-oldest operating amusement park in the world, that opened its doors on this date 180 years ago. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tivoli Gardens SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | In 1914, SS Ancon, an American cargo ship, created history on this date by officially becoming the first vessel to sail through which famous passageway? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Panama Canal SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | On August 15, 1975, the founding father of a nation was killed along with most members of his family. Name the individual and the nation. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bangladesh SHOW ANSWER