HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On April 7 events
Premium

Some significant events occurred on April 7. Here is a quiz on observances, facts, and everything else that happened on the day

April 10, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On April 7 events
Pope Francis leads the Easter Vigil mass on April 8, 2023, at St. Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican, as part of celebrations of the Holy Week. On Good Friday, which falls today this year, Christians observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | On Good Friday, which falls today this year, Christians observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. How is the date for Good Friday determined every year?
Answer : Based on spring equinox, full moon
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.