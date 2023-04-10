Daily Quiz | On April 7 events

1 / 6 | On Good Friday, which falls today this year, Christians observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. How is the date for Good Friday determined every year? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Based on spring equinox, full moon SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | In honour of the founding of this organization, April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day every year. Name the organisation, the year it was founded and the theme for the Health Day this year. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : World Health Organization, 1948, Health for All SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | On this day, this cricketer hit the fastest ODI 50 against Pakistan. However, the record is now held by another cricketer. Name both players. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sanath Jayasuriya, AB de Villiers SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The legendary actor and director Jackie Chan celebrates his 69th birthday today. Which is the Pokémon named after the noted actor? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hitmonchan SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This scientist is well known for making many important discoveries in molecular biophysics, especially in the study of protein structure. He was deeply influenced by C.V. Raman. He passed away on April 7, 2001. Name the scientist. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : G.N. Ramachandran SHOW ANSWER