Daily Quiz | On April 7 events
On Good Friday, which falls today this year, Christians observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. How is the date for Good Friday determined every year?
Answer : Based on spring equinox, full moon
In honour of the founding of this organization, April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day every year. Name the organisation, the year it was founded and the theme for the Health Day this year.
Answer : World Health Organization, 1948, Health for All
On this day, this cricketer hit the fastest ODI 50 against Pakistan. However, the record is now held by another cricketer. Name both players.
Answer : Sanath Jayasuriya, AB de Villiers
The legendary actor and director Jackie Chan celebrates his 69th birthday today. Which is the Pokémon named after the noted actor?
This scientist is well known for making many important discoveries in molecular biophysics, especially in the study of protein structure. He was deeply influenced by C.V. Raman. He passed away on April 7, 2001. Name the scientist.
The U.S. celebrates this day as National Beer Day as an Act was signed into law reversing the prohibition on selling beer in the country. Name the Act and the President who signed it.
Answer : Cullen-Harrion Act, Franklin D. Roosevelt
