Daily Quiz | On April 25 events

1 / 6 | This telescope was launched into operation on this day in 1990. Many observations from this telescope have led to breakthroughs in astrophysics, such as determining the rate of expansion of the universe. Name the telescope.

Answer : Hubble Space Telescope

2 / 6 | Considered one of the greatest and most influential actors of the 20th century, this actor was born on this day in 1940. The actor went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Scent of a Woman. Name the actor.

Answer : Al Pacino

3 / 6 | On this day in 2021, Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao became the first person of colour to win the Academy Award for best director. She was recognised for her work for which film?

Answer : Nomadland

4 / 6 | This American professional basketball player died on this day in 2019. Nicknamed "Hondo", he revolutionized the "sixth man" role in the NBA coming off the bench for the Celtics during his early years. Name the player.

Answer : John Havlicek

5 / 6 | This Italian inventor and electrical engineer, who shared the 1909 Nobel Prize in Physics, was born in 1874 on this day. Who was he? What was his invention?

Answer : Guglielmo Marconi, radio