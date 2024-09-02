GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On Airline hijackings

A new Netflix show, IC814, revisits the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC814 in 1999. Airline hijackings were once common but are thankfully very rare today. A quiz on some incidents:

Published - September 02, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
A still from the new Netflix show IC814

A still from the new Netflix show IC814 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Q: In 1981, five people hijacked an Indian Airlines flight and were later captured by Pakistan. Following the incident, the Indian government banned this religious symbol, which the hijackers had threatened ti use as a weapon, on flights. Name it.  

A: Kirpans

Q: A militant who was released after the 1999 hijacking was later convicted in Pakistan for the abduction and murder of X, a reporter based in Mumbai. Name X.

A: Daniel Pearl

Q: This hijacking and terrorism incident led to at least two wars and crippled the aviation industry. It also led to stricter airport security measures, including on aircraft, such as bulletproof cockpit doors. Which incident is this? 

A: 9/11 attacks

Q: This Act of Parliament aims to enforce the Hague Hijacking Convention and the 2010 Beijing Protocol Supplementary to the Convention. It broadened the scope of the term hijacking. Name this law.

A: Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016

Q: At one point in American history, hijackings were so common that sometimes, there was one a week. In the 1960s, in particular, after the U.S. failed to invade X, most hijackers demanded that the aircraft be taken to X. The request ‘Take me to X!’ was featured in a Monty Python sketch. Name X, which had just undergone a revolution shortly before the hijackings became common. 

A: Cuba

