Daily Quiz | On African nation of Niger

1 / 5 | What is the name of the geographical feature that lends its name to Niger and its neighbouring West African nation Nigeria?

Answer : Niger river

2 / 5 | This predominantly Muslim ethnic group constitutes the majority in Niger and is also the largest grouping in Nigeria. What is it called?

Answer : Hausa

3 / 5 | Both these former colonies won independence – Niger from the French, and Nigeria from the British - in the same year. Which year was it?

Answer : 1960

4 / 5 | The two West African economies are highly reliant on resource extraction and export for their revenue and foreign exchange earnings. While oil is the major resource for Nigeria, __ is the main export from Niger. Fill in the blank.

Answer : Uranium