Daily Quiz | On 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
Remembering the day “a grayish darkness” descended over everything in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first use of a nuclear weapon in war 78 years ago

August 07, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
A scene in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, three hours after the explosion.
1 / 5 | At 8:15 am local time on August 6, 1945, the atom bomb was dropped over Hiroshima, aimed straight for the ____ ______. But a wind caused the bomb to detonate directly over a hospital 240 metres away. Fill in the blanks.
Answer : Aioi Bridge
