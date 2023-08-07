Daily Quiz | On 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
A scene in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, three hours after the explosion.START THE QUIZ
At 8:15 am local time on August 6, 1945, the atom bomb was dropped over Hiroshima, aimed straight for the ____ ______. But a wind caused the bomb to detonate directly over a hospital 240 metres away. Fill in the blanks.
On the day of the bombing, three B-29 aircraft flew to Hiroshima: Enola Gay was to deliver the weapon; The Great Artiste carried instrumentation; and X carried photography equipment. Name X.
The Manhattan Project in the U.S. had delivered two types of nuclear weapons for use in the war. In ‘______ ___’, the informal name of the type used against Hiroshima, one subcritical mass of fissile material is shot into another, creating a supercritical mass leading to nuclear fission. Fill in the blanks.
The survivors of the bombing are called hibakusha, Japanese for “people affected by the explosion”. In March 2009, the Japanese government recognised Tsutomu Yamaguchi as the first niju hibakusha. What is this ‘distinction’?
Answer : People who survived two nuclear explosions: Yamaguchi returned to his hometown of Nagasaki on August 8, which the U.S. bombed the next day with the second nuclear weapon
Name the two other cities that the U.S. government had shortlisted to attack with nuclear weapons, aside from Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
