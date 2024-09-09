Daily Quiz On 2024, the year of elections

5 / 1 | Name the party that could not contest the Pakistan general elections, held in February 2024, because its symbol was stripped by the election commission and yet, independents who contested with the support of the party emerged as the single largest grouping in the National Assembly.

5 / 1 | January 2024 was the first time in Taiwan that a party won two consecutive presidential elections, after direct elections were introduced in 1996. Name the party and the candidate who went on to become the eighth president of Taiwan.

5 / 1 | Name the candidate proposed for the post of Prime Minister by the New Popular Front which emerged as the single largest coalition in the French legislative elections. Instead of her, who was named by the President Emmanuel Macron?

5 / 1 | For the first time since Apartheid ended in South Africa, the African National Congress won less than 50% of the vote in 2024 general elections. Name the opposition party which finished second and with whom the ANC went on to form a national unity government.

5 / 1 | The first El Salvador president who was re-elected since 1944; name this leader who won the elections held in February 2024, with 84.65% of the popular vote.