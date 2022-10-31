World

Daily Quiz | On women in legislature

The representation of women in parliament in New Zealand crossed the 50% mark recently. Here’s a quiz on women in legislature

1. Which African country boasts the highest representation of women in percentage terms in parliament, 61%, a mark that is also the highest in the world?

Rwanda

