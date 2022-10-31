Daily Quiz | On women in legislature

The representation of women in parliament in New Zealand crossed the 50% mark recently. Here’s a quiz on women in legislature

Daily Quiz | On women in legislature The representation of women in parliament in New Zealand crossed the 50% mark recently. Here’s a quiz on women in legislature Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On women in legislature 1/6 1. Which African country boasts the highest representation of women in percentage terms in parliament, 61%, a mark that is also the highest in the world? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Rwanda I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The legislature of this country has women representation to the tune of 53%, despite no quota mandated for doing so, a mark that is highest in the world for parliaments with no quotas. Which country? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Cuba I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name this freedom fighter and later a member of the Constituent Assembly of India, who went on to become the first elected woman parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Annie Mascarene I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This seven-time woman MP spearheaded the demand for 33% reservation for women in Indian parliament as chairperson of the Joint Select Committee on the Women’s Reservation Bill. Name her and the party to which belonged. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Geeta Mukherjee, Communist Party of India I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This member of parliament representing Keonjhar, Odisha, is currently the youngest serving MP in India. Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Chandrani Murmu I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Name the nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha who is also a renowned classical dancer. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sonal Mansingh I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On women in legislature YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



