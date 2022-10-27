Daily Quiz | On Political Assassinations

Sindhu Nagaraj October 27, 2022 11:35 IST

Park Chung-hee, former President of South Korea was assassinated on October 26, 1979. Here is a quiz on famous political assassinations

Daily Quiz | On Political Assassinations Park Chung-hee, former President of South Korea was assassinated on October 26, 1979. Here is a quiz on famous political assassinations Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Political Assassinations 1/6 1. He was a politician and military officer who was the president of his country from 1990 until his death recently. He was killed while commanding forces fighting on the front against rebels from the FACT, a political and military organization, said to be responsible for the death of this politician. Identify the politician. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Idriss Déby I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. He was the king of his country, until his assassination. According to reports, he and his family were gunned down at a royal dinner. After the massacre, his son was crowned the next king, but since he was in a coma, and died three days later, the king’s brother was crowned the next king. Identify the king who was assassinated. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Birendra I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. He was the Prime Minister of his country until his assassination, by a right-wing extremist who opposed the signing of an agreement that marked the start of a peace process. The square where the PM was assassinated was renamed after him. Identify the PM and the name of the agreement signed. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Yitzhak Rabin; Oslo Accords I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. He served as the President of his country until his assassination. The last months of his presidency were marked by an internal uprising. He was assassinated during the annual victory parade held to celebrate his country’s crossing of the Suez Canal. Identify the leader and the name of the operation. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Anwar Sadat; the operation which killed him was called Operation Badr I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. He served as the Prime Minister of his country until his assassination. Frequently a critic of Soviet and American foreign policy, he expressed his resistance to imperialist ambitions and authoritarian regimes. He was shot in the back when he was walking home from a cinema with his wife. Identify the leader. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Olof Palme I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. He was a business tycoon who served as the Prime Minister of his country, until his resignation. He was assassinated a few months later by a suicide truck bomb, and four Hezbollah members were indicted for the assassination. Identify the politician. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Rafic Hariri I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Political Assassinations YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



