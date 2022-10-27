Daily Quiz | On Political Assassinations

World

Park Chung-hee, former President of South Korea was assassinated on October 26, 1979. Here is a quiz on famous political assassinations

1. He was a politician and military officer who was the president of his country from 1990 until his death recently. He was killed while commanding forces fighting on the front against rebels from the FACT, a political and military organization, said to be responsible for the death of this politician. Identify the politician. 

Answer :

Idriss Déby  

