V V Ramanan October 26, 2022 11:53 IST

October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter. A quiz on the day observed as UN Day.

Daily Quiz | On United Nations October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter. A quiz on the day observed as UN Day. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On United Nations 1/8 1. Which city is considered the birthplace of the UN Charter and who is said to have coined the name United Nations? SHOW ANSWER Answer : San Francisco and Franklin D. Roosevelt. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The United Nations has six official languages. Three are Chinese, English, and French. Name the other languages. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Arabic, Russian, and Spanish. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. What connects the cities of Geneva, Vienna, and Nairobi? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Headquartered in New York City, the UN has regional offices in these cities. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In which of the six main organs of the United Nations do all the 193 Member States have equal representation i.e. ‘one nation, one vote’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : General Assembly. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Including the incumbent António Guterres, the United Nations has had nine Secretaries-General. Name the only one from the Americas. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar (Peru). I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. What commences on the Tuesday of the third week in September, counting from the first week that contains at least one working day? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Regular session of the General Assembly. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Name the five permanent members of the Security Council who have the power of veto. SHOW ANSWER Answer : China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and USA. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. On the occasion of the 25 anniversary, which eminent British-American poet wrote ‘Hymn to the United Nations‘ that had music by maestro Pablo Casals? SHOW ANSWER Answer : W.H. Auden. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On United Nations YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



