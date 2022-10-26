Daily Quiz | On United Nations

World

October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter. A quiz on the day observed as UN Day.

1. Which city is considered the birthplace of the UN Charter and who is said to have coined the name United Nations?

Answer :

San Francisco and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

