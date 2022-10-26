Daily Quiz | On United Nations
V V Ramanan
October 26, 2022 11:53 IST
Updated:
October 26, 2022 11:53 IST
V V Ramanan
October 26, 2022 11:53 IST
Updated:
October 26, 2022 11:53 IST
October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter. A quiz on the day observed as UN Day.
October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter. A quiz on the day observed as UN Day.
Daily Quiz | On United Nations
October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter. A quiz on the day observed as UN Day.
Daily Quiz | On United Nations
1.
Which city is considered the birthplace of the UN Charter and who is said to have coined the name United Nations?
Answer :
San Francisco and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
2.
The United Nations has six official languages. Three are Chinese, English, and French. Name the other languages.
Answer :
Arabic, Russian, and Spanish.
3.
What connects the cities of Geneva, Vienna, and Nairobi?
Answer :
Headquartered in New York City, the UN has regional offices in these cities.
4.
In which of the six main organs of the United Nations do all the 193 Member States have equal representation i.e. ‘one nation, one vote’?
Answer :
General Assembly.
5.
Including the incumbent António Guterres, the United Nations has had nine Secretaries-General. Name the only one from the Americas.
Answer :
Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar (Peru).
6.
What commences on the Tuesday of the third week in September, counting from the first week that contains at least one working day?
Answer :
Regular session of the General Assembly.
7.
Name the five permanent members of the Security Council who have the power of veto.
Answer :
China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and USA.
8.
On the occasion of the 25 anniversary, which eminent British-American poet wrote ‘Hymn to the United Nations‘ that had music by maestro Pablo Casals?
Daily Quiz | On United Nations
Our code of editorial values