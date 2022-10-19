Daily Quiz | On Chinese leaders

Srinivasan Ramani October 19, 2022 12:23 IST

As the National Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) is in progress, here’s a quiz on and related to prominent Chinese leaders

1. What was formed by two intellectuals Chen Dixiu and Li Dazhao between July 23 and 31, 1921 in Shanghai, and of which Chen was elected general secretary in absentia, a position he held till 1928?

Answer: Communist Party of China

2. This German journalist and a partyman of the Communist Party of Germany was one of the members who participated in the "Long March", the military retreat that was undertaken by the Red Army of the CPC to escape attacks by the Nationalist Army of the Kuomintang in 1934-35. Name him.

Answer: Otto Braun

3. Still considered as one of most beloved leaders in China, this person, according to Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (as quoted by New York Times) had "sometimes [been] forced to act against his conscience in order to minimise the damage [caused by Mao Zedong]". Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger described him as "equally at home in philosophy, reminiscence, historical analysis, tactical probes, humorous repartee..". Name him

Answer: Zhou Enlai

4. During the disastrous Cultural Revolution, this leader along with President Liu Shaoqi, was ridiculed for being "a capitalist roader". He was purged from leadership positions and sent to the rural Jiangxi province to work as a regular worker. He later rose to become de facto leader of the Chinese nation-state from 1978 to 1989. Name him.

Answer: Deng Xiaoping

5. One of the 10 Marshals (ranked third) of the People's Republic of China, a rank awarded to senior most veterans of the People's Liberation Army, this person served longest in communist China as the minister of national defence. Due to his role in the Cultural Revolution (during which he died in an aircrash), the Chinese Communist Party has branded him a traitor and is seen as responsible for many of the excesses of the period. Name this person.

Answer: Lin Biao



