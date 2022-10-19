World

Daily Quiz | On Chinese leaders

Daily Quiz | On Chinese leaders

As the National Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) is in progress, here’s a quiz on and related to prominent Chinese leaders

Daily Quiz | On Chinese leaders

1/5

1. What was formed by two intellectuals Chen Dixiu and Li Dazhao between July 23 and 31, 1921 in Shanghai, and of which Chen was elected general secretary in absentia, a position he held till 1928?

Answer :

Communist Party of China

Daily Quiz | On Chinese leaders

0/5

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 12:26:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/daily-quiz-october-18-2022-on-chinese-leaders/article66029947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY