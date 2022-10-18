Daily Quiz | On capital cities

V V Ramanan October 18, 2022 12:14 IST

A capital city holds the primary status in a country or state. It usually hosts the seat of the government. A quiz on world capital cities

A capital city holds the primary status in a country or state. It usually hosts the seat of the government. A quiz on world capital cities

Daily Quiz | On capital cities A capital city holds the primary status in a country or state. It usually hosts the seat of the government. A quiz on world capital cities Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On capital cities 1/7 1. One of the two capitals of this American country located at 11,942 feet is considered the highest capital city in the world. Name the city and the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : La Paz and Bolivia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The local name for this Asian capital city is Krung Thep Maha Nakhon. What is the more common name? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bangkok I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. On December 12, 1911, George V proclaimed the shifting of the capital of India from Calcutta to Delhi. In which month and year was New Delhi inaugurated as the nation’s capital? SHOW ANSWER Answer : February 1931 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What connects Monaco, Mexico, Djibouti and São Tomé and Príncipe? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The capital cities of these nations bear the same name as the country I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. In the late 1890s, the British, as part of the rebuilding of which African capital city, designed the layout of the streets in the shape of the Union Jack? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Khartoum (Sudan) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Funafuti and Ouagadougou are the capital cities of...? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tuvalu and Burkina Faso respectively. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. The ‘Venetian Walls’ surround which European capital city? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Nicosia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On capital cities YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values