Daily Quiz | On capital cities
V V Ramanan
October 18, 2022 12:14 IST
Updated:
October 18, 2022 12:14 IST
October 18, 2022 12:14 IST
A capital city holds the primary status in a country or state. It usually hosts the seat of the government. A quiz on world capital cities
A capital city holds the primary status in a country or state. It usually hosts the seat of the government. A quiz on world capital cities
1.
One of the two capitals of this American country located at 11,942 feet is considered the highest capital city in the world. Name the city and the country.
Answer :
La Paz and Bolivia
2.
The local name for this Asian capital city is Krung Thep Maha Nakhon. What is the more common name?
3.
On December 12, 1911, George V proclaimed the shifting of the capital of India from Calcutta to Delhi. In which month and year was New Delhi inaugurated as the nation’s capital?
4.
What connects Monaco, Mexico, Djibouti and São Tomé and Príncipe?
Answer :
The capital cities of these nations bear the same name as the country
5.
In the late 1890s, the British, as part of the rebuilding of which African capital city, designed the layout of the streets in the shape of the Union Jack?
Answer :
Khartoum (Sudan)
6.
Funafuti and Ouagadougou are the capital cities of...?
Answer :
Tuvalu and Burkina Faso respectively.
7.
The ‘Venetian Walls’ surround which European capital city?
