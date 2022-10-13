Daily Quiz | On festivals and carnivals

Sindhu Nagaraj October 13, 2022 11:52 IST

The first Oktoberfest was celebrated in Munich on October 12, in the form of a horse race. Here is a quiz on similar festivals and carnivals from across the world

Daily Quiz | On festivals and carnivals

1. The Carnival of Venice is an annual festival held in Venice, Italy. Which object is an important feature of this festival?
Answer: Masks

2. This is considered the biggest carnival in the world, with two million people per day on the streets. The first Carnival festival occurred in 1723. The typical carnival parade is filled with revellers, floats, and adornments from numerous samba schools. Name the festival.
Answer: Rio Carnival

3. The Boryeong Mud Festival is an annual festival which takes place during the summer in Boryeong, South Korea. The mud, taken from the Boryeong mud flats is used to manufacture which commodity?
Answer: Cosmetics

4. La Tomatina is a festival held in Spain where participants get involved in a tomato fight purely for fun. The festival was banned in the early 1950s and was revived later because of protests from various parts of the country. What signature event led to the festival being revived? This festival was showcased in a popular Hindi film. Name the film.
Answer: Tomato burial; Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

5. This is an annual event in the U.S. The event and its affiliated communities are guided by 10 principles that are meant to evoke the cultural ethos that has emerged from the event. These principles were originally written by Larry Harvey in 2004. Name the event.
Answer: Burning Man

6. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a yearly hot air balloon festival that takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Why was the balloon festival first celebrated in 1972?
Answer: 50th birthday celebration for 770 KOB Radio

7. This festival celebrated the transatlantic Vodun religion and was attended by priests and priestesses from Haiti, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil and the United States. Name the festival, and where was it first held?
Answer: The Ouidah Festival, first held in Ouidah, Benin



