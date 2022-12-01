  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi: Angry for missing penalty, but Argentina came out stronger after my mistake

Daily Quiz | On U.S. Presidents
Premium

On November 30, 2018, George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States passed away. Here is a quiz on U.S. Presidents

December 01, 2022 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On U.S. Presidents
An American flag waves below the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 9, 2022.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Both these Presidents died on the same day. One was previously the nation’s Vice President under the other, and the first United States Secretary of State under George Washington. Name both the Presidents.  

Answer : Thomas Jefferson, John Adams
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

USA / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.