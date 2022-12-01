Daily Quiz | On U.S. Presidents
An American flag waves below the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 9, 2022. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Both these Presidents died on the same day. One was previously the nation’s Vice President under the other, and the first United States Secretary of State under George Washington. Name both the Presidents.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Thomas Jefferson, John Adams
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
This President was involved in a bribery scandal concerning the oil leases. Name the President. What is the scandal called?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Warren G. Harding, Teapot Dome scandal
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
This was a series of violent civil confrontations in an organized incorporated territory of the United States that happened predominantly during the Presidency of James Buchanan. What is it called? These confrontations happened over what issue?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Bleeding Kansas, the legality of slavery
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
Name the play during which Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was assassinated by a well-known stage actor. Name the theatre where the play was being staged.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Our American Cousin, Ford’s Theatre
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
This President had a nickname, for being a man of few words. Known for his response to the Boston Police Strike, he became the only president to have his portrait on a coin during his lifetime. Name the President and his nickname.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Calvin Coolidge, Silent Cal
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE