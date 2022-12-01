Daily Quiz | On U.S. Presidents

1 / 5 | Both these Presidents died on the same day. One was previously the nation’s Vice President under the other, and the first United States Secretary of State under George Washington. Name both the Presidents. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thomas Jefferson, John Adams SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This President was involved in a bribery scandal concerning the oil leases. Name the President. What is the scandal called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Warren G. Harding, Teapot Dome scandal SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This was a series of violent civil confrontations in an organized incorporated territory of the United States that happened predominantly during the Presidency of James Buchanan. What is it called? These confrontations happened over what issue? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bleeding Kansas, the legality of slavery SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Name the play during which Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was assassinated by a well-known stage actor. Name the theatre where the play was being staged. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Our American Cousin, Ford’s Theatre SHOW ANSWER