Daily Quiz | On Morocco

1 / 7 | Simple one to begin with. What is the Capital and currency of Morocco? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rabat and Dirham SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | The largest city in the country is known to many of us because of a Hollywood Classic starring Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart. Name the city. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Casablanca SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | In 1912, which two European nations divided the country into respective protectorates before protests against colonial rule saw Morocco reunify and regain independence in 1956? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : France and Spain SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Also called a tarboosh, which distinct cylindrical headdress, usually red, gets its popular name from a Moroccan city where the dye to colour the hat was extracted? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fez SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | The Moroccan flag has a red field with which geometrical symbol in the middle of it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A Pentagram SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Which famous Moroccan city is called the ‘Red City’ as a government rule says that all prominent buildings in the city limits should be red? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marrakech SHOW ANSWER