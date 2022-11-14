Daily Quiz | On Armistice Day

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Where in France was the Armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Compiègne SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | What is the day called in the Commonwealth and the USA? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Remembrance Day and Veterans Day SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What idea, penned by an Australian journalist Edward George Honey in a May 1919 letter, has now become part of a ritual followed on this day? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Two minutes of silence SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | What is the Edward Lutyens-designed war memorial in London, where the British monarch and others lay wreaths, called and where in London is it located? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Cenotaph in Whitehall SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Though the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, which treaty officially ended WWI? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Treaty of Versailles SHOW ANSWER