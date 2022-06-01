International

Daily Quiz | World No Tobacco Day

Daily Quiz | World No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to inform the public about the dangers of using tobacco. Here is a quiz on tobacco and its laws

Daily Quiz | World No Tobacco Day

1/7

1. This is the first WHO treaty adopted under article 19 of the WHO constitution. The treaty came into force on February 27, 2005. Name the treaty.  

Answer :

The World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control

Daily Quiz | World No Tobacco Day

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2022 11:21:02 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/daily-quiz-may-31-2022-on-world-no-tobacco-day/article65475804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY