Daily Quiz | World No Tobacco Day

Sindhu Nagaraj June 01, 2022 11:17 IST

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to inform the public about the dangers of using tobacco. Here is a quiz on tobacco and its laws

1. This is the first WHO treaty adopted under article 19 of the WHO constitution. The treaty came into force on February 27, 2005. Name the treaty. Answer : The World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control 2. MPOWER is a policy package intended to assist in the country-level implementation of effective interventions to reduce the demand for tobacco, as ratified by the WHO. Among the six evidence-based components (M, P, O, W, E, R), what does R stand for? Answer : Raise taxes on tobacco 3. TNCO ceilings are the average upper limits on the contents of a cigarette, as measured on a smoking machine and according to a given set of ISO standards. Expand TNCO. Answer : Tar, Nicotine and Carbon monoxide 4. In 2010, a multinational tobacco company filed a complaint against Uruguay stating that the country's anti-smoking legislation devalued its cigarette trademarks and investments in the country. Which is the company? Answer : Philip Morris International 5. Plain tobacco packaging is the packaging of tobacco products without any branding including only the brand name in a mandated size, font and place on the pack, in addition to the health warnings and other legally mandated information. Which is the first country in the world to introduce this packaging? Answer : Australia 6. The six largest tobacco companies are China National Tobacco Company, British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands, Altria Group, and Japan Tobacco International. What are they collectively referred as? Answer : Big Tobacco 7. Which country is planning to ban the sale of tobacco to its next generation to eventually phase out smoking? Answer : New Zealand



