Daily Quiz | On World Wildlife Day

This date was chosen as it was the day CITES came into being 50 years ago. The logo of CITES is a stylised representation of which herbivore?
Answer: Elephant

Which Asian nation mooted the idea of the WWD to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's wild fauna and flora?
Answer: Thailand

Which organisation publishes the Red List of Threatened Species, the 'world's most comprehensive information source on the global conservation status of animal, fungi and plant species'?
Answer: IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature)

What type of animal is the Giant Atlas barbel, endemic to Morocco, that was reclassified as extinct by the IUCN in 2022?
Answer: Fish

Of which animal does China have full ownership and the species seen in zoos in other countries are technically 'on lease'?
Answer: Giant Panda