Daily Quiz | On Ruth Bader Ginsburg
1 / 6 |
Ginsburg was the second woman to serve in the Court, after Sandra Day O’Connor. She also achieved another feat. What was it?
Answer : Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman to serve in Court
2 / 6 |
This was a landmark federal statute in the U.S. that was the first bill signed into law by former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2009, regarding pay discrimination assets in the country. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dissenting opinion proposed an interpretation of the law. Identify the law.
Answer : Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009
3 / 6 |
Ginsburg authored the Court’s opinion in this case in 1996 which struck down this institute’s male-only admissions policy as violating the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Which was the institute?
Answer : Virginia Military Institute
4 / 6 |
Which American lawyer replaced Ginsburg in the Court after the latter’s death? Why was the lawyer’s appointment controversial?
Answer : Amy Coney Barrett; Her nomination was controversial because the 2020 presidential election was only days away
5 / 6 |
Researchers at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History named a species of this insect after Ginsburg. Identify the species, and what is it called?
Answer : Praying mantis, Ilomantis ginsburgae
6 / 6 |
Ginsburg’s increasingly fiery dissents, particularly in Shelby County versus Holder, led to the creation of a sobriquet, which became an internet meme. What was she called? Who coined the name?
Answer : The Notorious R.B.G.; Shana Knizhnik
