Daily Quiz | On Catholic Church elections
1 / 7 |
Which word associated with the election of the Pope has its origin in the Latin term meaning ‘locked up with key’ because traditionally the cardinals were locked up inside the Sistine Chapel?
2 / 7 |
Though there are more than 200 Cardinals, what is the upper age limit to be eligible to take part in the voting and what is the maximum number of cardinal electors?
3 / 7 |
Nowadays a chemical compound is used to create the smoke used to announce the election of a new Pope. What was traditionally used to burn along with the ballot papers?
4 / 7 |
Once an elected cardinal gives his assent to the election, what is the first act he does as per the request of the Dean Cardinal?
5 / 7 |
Traditionally the new Pope will not assume a particular name because of two reasons. Which name and what reasons?
Answer : Peter. Out of respect for the first Pope and also keep at bay an old prophecy that a Peter II will be the very last pope to serve!
6 / 7 |
What is ‘Habemus Papam’?
Answer : The announcement ‘We have a Pope’ made by the Dean of Cardinals
7 / 7 |
After the newly-elected pontiff makes his first public appearance, what is the traditional blessing he gives that marks the beginning of the new pontificate?
Answer : The blessing ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (to the city and the world)
