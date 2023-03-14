Daily Quiz | On Catholic Church elections

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Which word associated with the election of the Pope has its origin in the Latin term meaning ‘locked up with key’ because traditionally the cardinals were locked up inside the Sistine Chapel? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Conclave SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Though there are more than 200 Cardinals, what is the upper age limit to be eligible to take part in the voting and what is the maximum number of cardinal electors? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 80 years and 120 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Nowadays a chemical compound is used to create the smoke used to announce the election of a new Pope. What was traditionally used to burn along with the ballot papers? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Straw SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Once an elected cardinal gives his assent to the election, what is the first act he does as per the request of the Dean Cardinal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Choose a Papal name SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Traditionally the new Pope will not assume a particular name because of two reasons. Which name and what reasons? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Peter. Out of respect for the first Pope and also keep at bay an old prophecy that a Peter II will be the very last pope to serve! SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | What is ‘Habemus Papam’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The announcement ‘We have a Pope’ made by the Dean of Cardinals SHOW ANSWER