Daily Quiz | On Dalai Lama

Ranjani Srinivasan July 07, 2022 12:02 IST

The present and 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born on July 6, 1935 in Taktser, China. Here’s a quiz on the spiritual leader

Daily Quiz | On Dalai Lama The present and 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born on July 6, 1935 in Taktser, China. Here's a quiz on the spiritual leader

1. Following the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, the 14th Dalai Lama was presented this award for "the struggle of the liberation of Tibet and the efforts for a peaceful resolution" and "in part a tribute to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi". Name the award.

2. This approach is known for being the 14th Dalai Lama's adopted method for resolution of the issue between Tibet and China. The essence of this approach is based on the principle that besides independence, all other issues can be resolved through peaceful and mutually beneficial negotiations. Name the approach.

3. Identify this term which, in Buddhism, denotes any person who is on the path towards bodhi ('awakening') or Buddhahood.

4. Inner World is a studio album released by the 14th Dalai Lama in 2020. The chart-topping album features multiple acclaimed artists, including an Indian sitar player and composer also known for her activism. Name the artist.

5. The 1959 Tibetan uprising triggered the 14th Dalai Lama's escape from Lhasa, Tibet to India, where he was welcomed by the Indian authorities. In which Indian town was he received?

6. Also known as 'Little Lhasa' or 'Dhasa', this suburb in Himachal Pradesh is named after Sir Donald Friell McLeod, a Lieutenant Governor of Punjab. Identify the suburb.



