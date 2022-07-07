International

Daily Quiz | On Dalai Lama

Daily Quiz | On Dalai Lama

The present and 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born on July 6, 1935 in Taktser, China. Here’s a quiz on the spiritual leader

Daily Quiz | On Dalai Lama

1/6

1. Following the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, the 14th Dalai Lama was presented this award for "the struggle of the liberation of Tibet and the efforts for a peaceful resolution" and "in part a tribute to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi". Name the award.

Daily Quiz | On Dalai Lama

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
religion and belief
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2022 12:09:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/daily-quiz-july-6-2022-on-dalai-lama/article65602749.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY