Daily Quiz | On Dalai Lama
The present and 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born on July 6, 1935 in Taktser, China. Here’s a quiz on the spiritual leader
1/6
1. Following the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, the 14th Dalai Lama was presented this award for "the struggle of the liberation of Tibet and the efforts for a peaceful resolution" and "in part a tribute to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi". Name the award.
