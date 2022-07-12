Daily Quiz | On agitations that led to regime changes

Srinivasan Ramani July 12, 2022 11:49 IST

With the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to resign in the wake of an uprising, here’s a quiz on popular agitations that led to regime changes

Daily Quiz | On agitations that led to regime changes

1. Known as the "Yellow Revolution", this featured a series of demonstrations in 1986 against a regime and to the demise of it after 20 years of dictatorship followed by restoration of democracy in that country. Ironically 36 years after the dictator was deposed, his son has now become the President of the country. Name the dictator, his son and the country.

Answer : Ferdinand Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Philippines

2. Held merely months before the 1988 Olympic Games, this uprising forced the ruling military regime to hold elections and bring about other democratic reforms that set up what is called the "Sixth Republic" in this country. Name the country and the President who was first nominated by the military regime and later won democratic elections in the same year.

Answer : South Korea, Roh Tae-woo

3. One of the countries where the Arab Spring succeeded and has endured was where the so-called "Jasmine Revolution" occurred to overthrow long time president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. One of the reasons for the success in the transition to democracy was the presence of a major trade union among other civil society actors. Name the union and the civil society collective that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 and the country.

Answer : Tunisian General Labour Union, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, Tunisia

4. What began as a military coup by left leaning military officers against an authoritarian regime that ruled that country for more than four decades, later received support from a civil resistance movement, which led to democratisation in this country and freedom for several of the countries' colonies. Name the country and the revolution that took place here in 1974.

Answer : Portugal, Carnation revolution



