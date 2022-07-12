Daily Quiz | On agitations that led to regime changes
With the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to resign in the wake of an uprising, here’s a quiz on popular agitations that led to regime changes
Daily Quiz | On agitations that led to regime changes
With the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to resign in the wake of an uprising, here’s a quiz on popular agitations that led to regime changes
Daily Quiz | On agitations that led to regime changes
1/4
1. Known as the “Yellow Revolution”, this featured a series of demonstrations in 1986 against a regime and to the demise of it after 20 years of dictatorship followed by restoration of democracy in that country. Ironically 36 years after the dictator was deposed, his son has now become the President of the country. Name the dictator, his son and the country.
Daily Quiz | On agitations that led to regime changes
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.