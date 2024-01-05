Daily Quiz | On labour working hours

1 / 5 | Name the American motor company whose head -- who is widely credited for leading the development of the assembly line mass-production technique -- introduced the eight-hour workday on this day 110 years ago. On the same day, he also introduced a minimum wage of $5 per day.

Answer : Ford Motor Company

2 / 5 | On April 3, 1919, which country became the world's first, following a 44-day strike by workers, to institute an eight-hour workday by law for workers of all sectors?

Answer : Spain

3 / 5 | In this country, which no longer exists in its original form, the eight-hour workday was introduced four days after a historic revolution that toppled a short-lived government over its decision to continue fighting World War I. The revolution led to a civil war that lasted six years, ending with the birth of a country that defined itself as a worker's triumph over capitalism. Name the country.

Answer : Soviet Union

4 / 5 | In 1919, X established the Hours of Work (Industry) Convention. Article 2 of this Convention adopted the eight-hour workday as a standard. British India ratified the Convention on July 14, 1921. Name X.

Answer : International Labour Organisation