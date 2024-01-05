Daily Quiz | On labour working hours
Name the American motor company whose head -- who is widely credited for leading the development of the assembly line mass-production technique -- introduced the eight-hour workday on this day 110 years ago. On the same day, he also introduced a minimum wage of $5 per day.
On April 3, 1919, which country became the world’s first, following a 44-day strike by workers, to institute an eight-hour workday by law for workers of all sectors?
In this country, which no longer exists in its original form, the eight-hour workday was introduced four days after a historic revolution that toppled a short-lived government over its decision to continue fighting World War I. The revolution led to a civil war that lasted six years, ending with the birth of a country that defined itself as a worker’s triumph over capitalism. Name the country.
In 1919, X established the Hours of Work (Industry) Convention. Article 2 of this Convention adopted the eight-hour workday as a standard. British India ratified the Convention on July 14, 1921. Name X.
Answer : International Labour Organisation
The Chinese government has been criticised for the use in some sectors in the country of the ‘996’ working-hour system, which some scholars have argued (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/acfi.12682) is helping these sectors keep alive a form of “modern slavery”. What do the numbers 9, 9, and 6 stand for?
Answer : Work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week
