Daily Quiz | On labour working hours
Premium

‘Eight for work, eight for sleep, eight for recreation’. A quiz on this movement and how countries came to uphold it

January 05, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On labour working hours
1 / 5 | Name the American motor company whose head -- who is widely credited for leading the development of the assembly line mass-production technique -- introduced the eight-hour workday on this day 110 years ago. On the same day, he also introduced a minimum wage of $5 per day.
Answer : Ford Motor Company
