Daily Quiz | On events that happened on January 26

1 / 7 | The first European settlement in Australia was established on this date in 1788 with Arthur Phillip hoisting the British flag near which bustling modern-day city? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sydney SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Name the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, based on Gaston Leroux’s novel, that debuted on this date in NYC and went on to become the longest-running show in Broadway history. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Phantom of the Opera SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Name the American actor, known for his good looks and philanthropy, who won an Oscar for The Color of Money and signed off as the voice of Doc Hudson in Pixar’s Cars born on January 26, 1925. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Paul Newman SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | On January 26, 1926, which Scottish inventor gave the first public demonstration of a true television system in London? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : John Logie Baird SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Known as “The Great Lakes State”, which State became the 26th State to join the U.S. on January 26, 1837? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Michigan SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | At which session in 1930 did the Indian National Congress pass the historic ‘Purna Swaraj’ (total independence) resolution? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lahore SHOW ANSWER