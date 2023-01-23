Daily Quiz | On inaugurations gone by
Amanda Gorman who recited The Hill We Climb at the 2021 inauguration. FileSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 7 |
In 1937, who became the first President to be inaugurated on the new date?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was sworn into office for a second term
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 7 |
The first time a former President attended his son’s inauguration was in 2001. Name the two Presidents.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 7 |
What post-ceremony tradition started by Jimmy Carter in 1977 has been followed by his successors?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Walk all the way from the Capitol to the White House with the family after the ceremony.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 7 |
Both Barack Obama and Donald Trump took their oath on a Bible that was used by a former President. Name the President from the 19th Century.
5 / 7 |
The first inauguration to be televised was that of Harry. S. Truman in 1949. But whose ceremony was the first to be broadcast live on the Internet?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Bill Clinton’s second term in 1997
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 7 |
Who is the only outgoing President not to attend an inauguration ceremony in the 21st Century?
7 / 7 |
What is common to ‘The Gift Outright’, ‘On the Pulse of Morning’, and ‘One Today’?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Poems read by their authors at the inauguration
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE