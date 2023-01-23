Daily Quiz | On inaugurations gone by

1 / 7 | In 1937, who became the first President to be inaugurated on the new date? Answer : Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was sworn into office for a second term

2 / 7 | The first time a former President attended his son's inauguration was in 2001. Name the two Presidents. Answer : George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush

3 / 7 | What post-ceremony tradition started by Jimmy Carter in 1977 has been followed by his successors? Answer : Walk all the way from the Capitol to the White House with the family after the ceremony.

4 / 7 | Both Barack Obama and Donald Trump took their oath on a Bible that was used by a former President. Name the President from the 19th Century. Answer : Abraham Lincoln

5 / 7 | The first inauguration to be televised was that of Harry. S. Truman in 1949. But whose ceremony was the first to be broadcast live on the Internet? Answer : Bill Clinton's second term in 1997

6 / 7 | Who is the only outgoing President not to attend an inauguration ceremony in the 21st Century? Answer : Donald Trump in 2021