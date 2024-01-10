Daily Quiz | On January 9 events

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | This English singer-songwriter passed away on January 10 in 2016. Some of his songs include Space Oddity, Under Pressure and Ashes to Ashes. Name the artist. He also created a fictional character that he used as his stage persona. Name the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This pamphlet written by Thomas Paine advocating independence from Great Britain to people in the Thirteen Colonies was published on January 10, 1776. It became an immediate sensation at the beginning of the American Revolution. What was it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Common Sense SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This American crime drama television series was first released on January 10, 1999. The series revolves around an Italian-American mobster who struggles to balance his family life with his role as the leader of a criminal organization. Name the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Sopranos SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This Indian actor was born on January 10, 1974. Known for his on-screen image, and dancing skills, he is widely regarded as one of the most good-looking actors of all time. Name the actor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hrithik Roshan SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This intergovernmental organisation was founded on January 10, 1920, with a mission to establish world peace. However, after lasting for 26 years, it was eventually replaced by another organization, which today is the world’s largest international organization. Name both. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : League of Nations, United Nations SHOW ANSWER