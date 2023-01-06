Daily Quiz | On Track Records
On her death on September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had completed the second-longest reign among monarchs. START THE QUIZ
Name the English bowler who got Don Bradman out for a duck in his last inning, preventing the Don from getting a career average of 100 in 52 Tests by a whisker - he finished with 99.94, which is still nearly 40 runs higher than the next best batting average for cricketers who have batted in at least 20 innings.
For which athletic event does Jarmila Kratochvílová hold the longest-standing world record in athletics?
On her death on 8 September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had completed the second longest reign among monarchs - 25,782 days. Who holds the record for the longest reign - 26,407 days?
Among females who were elected to power, which leader holds the record for the longest tenure (16 years and 16 days)?
The current Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud is set to serve for 732 days (two years and two days) - among the longest tenures for recent CJIs - till his retirement in November 2024. This would still be the 14th longest tenure. Who holds the record (2,696 days)?
Answer : Justice YV Chandrachud (the current CJI’s father)
