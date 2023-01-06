HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Track Records
Premium

In the NBA, this week, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in a single game against the Chicago Bulls, a Cavaliers record. This, still, fell well short of the 100 points scored by Wilt Chamberlain in a single game for Philadelphia Warriors in 1962. Here’s a quiz on some records that have stood for a long time

January 06, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Track Records
On her death on September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had completed the second-longest reign among monarchs.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Name the English bowler who got Don Bradman out for a duck in his last inning, preventing the Don from getting a career average of 100 in 52 Tests by a whisker - he finished with 99.94, which is still nearly 40 runs higher than the next best batting average for cricketers who have batted in at least 20 innings.

Answer : Eric Hollies
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / sport / basketball

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.