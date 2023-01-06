Daily Quiz | On Track Records

1 / 5 | Name the English bowler who got Don Bradman out for a duck in his last inning, preventing the Don from getting a career average of 100 in 52 Tests by a whisker - he finished with 99.94, which is still nearly 40 runs higher than the next best batting average for cricketers who have batted in at least 20 innings. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eric Hollies SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | For which athletic event does Jarmila Kratochvílová hold the longest-standing world record in athletics? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 800 metres for women SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | On her death on 8 September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had completed the second longest reign among monarchs - 25,782 days. Who holds the record for the longest reign - 26,407 days? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Louis XIV of France SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Among females who were elected to power, which leader holds the record for the longest tenure (16 years and 16 days)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Angela Merkel SHOW ANSWER