Daily Quiz | On women who made history in 2022

1 / 6 | Three countries that did not have a single women parliamentarian in the previous year broke the cycle and elected them in 2022. Name the three countries. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Kuwait SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This actress made history by becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Oscar in the acting category. In her speech, she thanked Rita Moreno for paving the way for women of colour in the industry. Name the actress and the film she won the award for. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ariana DeBose, West Side Story SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | In a recent viral video, two important leaders shut down a press person’s sexist question with a firm and fiery response. “I wonder whether or not anyone asked Barack Obama and John Key if they meet because they are of similar age…” Who said this in the video? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jacinda Ardern SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Emma Tucker was named the editor-in-chief of which newspaper. She will be the first woman to head the 133-year-old publication. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Wall Street Journal SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Massive protests broke out in Iran after the death of a young woman after she was detained by the country’s ‘morality police’. Prior to this, another country witnessed protests over wearing Hijabs. Name the country and the specific State where the protests began. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Karnataka, India SHOW ANSWER