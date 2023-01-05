HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On tallest structures
Premium

The Burj Khalifa, known for being the world’s tallest building, opened to the public on January 4, 2010. Here is a quiz on some of the tallest structures from across the world.  

January 05, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On tallest structures
Burj Khalifa
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This is a 678.9-m-tall megatall skyscraper. The building’s name is inspired by its proximity to a stadium in the city. The building’s name loosely translates to ‘independence’ in English. Identify the structure. Where is it located? 

Answer : Merdeka 118, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.