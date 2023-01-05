Daily Quiz | On tallest structures

1 / 5 | This is a 678.9-m-tall megatall skyscraper. The building’s name is inspired by its proximity to a stadium in the city. The building’s name loosely translates to ‘independence’ in English. Identify the structure. Where is it located? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Merdeka 118, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This was the world’s tallest structure at 646.38 metres from 1974 until its collapse in 1991. This structure was conceived for height and ability to broadcast the “propaganda of the successes” to remote areas such as Antarctica. Name the structure. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Warsaw radio mast SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Ostankino Tower is the tallest free-standing structure in Europe. This was built to mark a special event. Name the event. Christian Riedl, an athlete is associated with the building. What is he known for? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It was built to mark the 50th anniversary of the October Revolution. Christian Riedl made it to the top in 9 minutes and 51 seconds in the 2018 race. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | When this tower opened in 1973, it held the world’s tallest building title for 25 years. Originally known as Sears Tower, what is it called now? Where is it located? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Willis Tower, Chicago, United States SHOW ANSWER