Daily Quiz | On tallest structures
This is a 678.9-m-tall megatall skyscraper. The building’s name is inspired by its proximity to a stadium in the city. The building’s name loosely translates to ‘independence’ in English. Identify the structure. Where is it located?
Answer : Merdeka 118, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
This was the world’s tallest structure at 646.38 metres from 1974 until its collapse in 1991. This structure was conceived for height and ability to broadcast the “propaganda of the successes” to remote areas such as Antarctica. Name the structure.
Ostankino Tower is the tallest free-standing structure in Europe. This was built to mark a special event. Name the event. Christian Riedl, an athlete is associated with the building. What is he known for?
Answer : It was built to mark the 50th anniversary of the October Revolution. Christian Riedl made it to the top in 9 minutes and 51 seconds in the 2018 race.
When this tower opened in 1973, it held the world’s tallest building title for 25 years. Originally known as Sears Tower, what is it called now? Where is it located?
Answer : Willis Tower, Chicago, United States
This is the world’s third-tallest building by height to the architectural top. It shares the record of having the world’s highest observation deck within a building or structure at 562 m. The building is the tallest of the world’s first triple-adjacent supertall buildings. Name all three buildings.
Answer : Shanghai Tower, Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center
