Daily Quiz | On firsts in aviation

1 / 6 | These two brothers were aviation pioneers, balloonists, and paper manufacturers from France. They invented a hot air balloon which launched the first confirmed piloted ascent by humans in 1783. The brothers invented a process to manufacture transparent paper looking like vellum, and one of the brothers invented the first self-acting hydraulic ram. Name the brothers. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Joseph-Michel Montgolfier, Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This was the first balloon flight to another planet, which happened in 1985. Later, the spacecraft’s motherships were used to intercept Halley’s Comet. Name the spacecraft, and the planet the balloon travelled to. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Vega 1 Balloon which travelled to Venus SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This aircraft made the first sustained flight in 1903, marking the beginning of the pioneer era of aviation. Name the aeroplane and the inventors. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Wright Brothers (Orville Wright and Wilbur Wright) who built the Wright Flyer SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | He received the first official pilot’s licence. He also completed the first aeroplane flight across the English Channel, in 1909, to win a £1,000 Daily Mail prize. Identify the aviator. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Louis Blériot SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | She became the first woman in the U.S. to receive a pilot certificate. In 1912, she became the first woman to fly across the English Channel. Identify the person. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Harriet Quimby SHOW ANSWER