Daily Quiz | On firsts in aviation
On January 11, 1935, Amelia Earhart became the first aviator to fly solo from Hawaii to California. A quiz on some of the firsts in aviation

January 12, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
1 / 6 | These two brothers were aviation pioneers, balloonists, and paper manufacturers from France. They invented a hot air balloon which launched the first confirmed piloted ascent by humans in 1783. The brothers invented a process to manufacture transparent paper looking like vellum, and one of the brothers invented the first self-acting hydraulic ram. Name the brothers.

Answer : Joseph-Michel Montgolfier, Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier
