HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On the Gaza Strip
Premium

A quiz on the history of the Gaza Strip which is making global headlines because of the unrest between Israel and Hamas.

October 17, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On the Gaza Strip
A displaced Palestinian at a UN relief centre in Gaza City
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Gaza has been continuously inhabited for more than 3,000 years. According to the Bible, who died in Gaza while destroying the Temple of the Philistines?
Answer : Samson
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.