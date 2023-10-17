Daily Quiz | On the Gaza Strip

1 / 6 | Gaza has been continuously inhabited for more than 3,000 years. According to the Bible, who died in Gaza while destroying the Temple of the Philistines? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Samson SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which empire’s control over Gaza came to an end during WWI and the area became part of the League of Nations mandate of Palestine under British rule? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ottoman Empire SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Which country held the Gaza Strip for two decades under a military governor while allowing Palestinians to work and study in Egypt? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Egypt SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Hamas, which is also an Arabic word meaning ‘zeal’, is the acronym for the group which has controlled Gaza since 2007. Expand Hamas. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ḥarakat al-Muqāwamah al-Islāmiyyah (Islamic Resistance Movement) SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Name the UN agency that came into being in December 1949 to ‘provide direct relief and works programmes for Palestinian refugees. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) SHOW ANSWER