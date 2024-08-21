Daily Quiz | Events that happened on August 21
On this day, the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre by three people, and was recovered two years later.START THE QUIZ
This American musician was born on this day in 1904. Known for his jazz music, he is known for writing such jazz standards as Blue and Sentimental, Jumpin’ at the Woodside and One O’Clock Jump. Identify the musician.
This country declared its independence from the Soviet Union on this day in 1991. It is one of the three Baltic states. Name the country.
This U.S. State became the 50th State of America on this day in 1959. It is the only State not on the North American mainland, the only State that is an archipelago, and the only State in the tropics. Name the State.
This Disney animated film was released on this day in the U.S. in 1942. The film features a white-tailed deer. The film received three Academy Award nominations. Name the movie.
This Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai died on this day in 2006. He received the Bharat Ratna in 2001. Identify him.
This Indian-American theoretical physicist was awarded the 1983 Nobel Prize in physics along with William A. Fowler for “...theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars”. Many concepts, institutions and inventions are named after him. He died on this day in 1995. Who was he?
This Jamaican retired sprinter, widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time was born on August 21, 1986. He is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay. Name the sportsperson.