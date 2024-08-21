GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | Events that happened on August 21

A quiz on all the iconic events that took place on August 21

Published - August 21, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | Events that happened on August 21
On this day, the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre by three people, and was recovered two years later.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | This American musician was born on this day in 1904. Known for his jazz music, he is known for writing such jazz standards as Blue and Sentimental, Jumpin’ at the Woodside and One O’Clock Jump. Identify the musician.
Answer : Count Basie
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

