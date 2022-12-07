  1. EPaper
Daily Quiz | On Hugo Chavez
Premium

On December 6, 1998, Hugo Chavez became the President of Venezuela for the first time. A quiz on the deceased Latin American strongman

December 07, 2022 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Joan Sony Cherian
Hugo Chavez and Diego Maradona protested against the presence of President George Bush at the 4th Summit of the Americas.
1 / 6 | One of the most famous speeches of Hugo Chavez, is a short televised message of brotherhood, hope and promise. The speech titled ‘por ahora’ (for now) was delivered by Chavez in what context?

Answer : Chavez gave the speech after the unsuccessful coup against President Carlos Andrés Pérez in 1992.
