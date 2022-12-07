Daily Quiz | On Hugo Chavez

1 / 6 | One of the most famous speeches of Hugo Chavez, is a short televised message of brotherhood, hope and promise. The speech titled ‘por ahora’ (for now) was delivered by Chavez in what context? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chavez gave the speech after the unsuccessful coup against President Carlos Andrés Pérez in 1992. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Mr. Chavez’s political ideology and administration is fashioned after this 19th century statesman who fought for Latin America’s independence. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Simón Bolívar. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Hugo Chavez established his own political party, the Movement of the Fifth Republic, in 1994. What does the fifth republic refer to? The party was later dissolved and merged into another larger party. Name it. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : In 1997 when the party was formed the Republic of Venezuela was the fourth republic in Venezuelan history. The fifth republic was the republic Chavez was going to establish; the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | “The devil came here yesterday... it smells of sulphur still today,” said Chavez in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2006. Who is he referring to as the ‘devil’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : George. W. Bush. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The 2002 coup against President Chavez was captured in this film by an Irish film crew. Name the documentary. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Revolution Will Not be Televised (Chavez: Inside the coup). SHOW ANSWER