Daily Quiz | On Hugo Chavez
Hugo Chavez and Diego Maradona protested against the presence of President George Bush at the 4th Summit of the Americas.START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
One of the most famous speeches of Hugo Chavez, is a short televised message of brotherhood, hope and promise. The speech titled ‘por ahora’ (for now) was delivered by Chavez in what context?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Chavez gave the speech after the unsuccessful coup against President Carlos Andrés Pérez in 1992.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
Mr. Chavez’s political ideology and administration is fashioned after this 19th century statesman who fought for Latin America’s independence.
3 / 6 |
Hugo Chavez established his own political party, the Movement of the Fifth Republic, in 1994. What does the fifth republic refer to? The party was later dissolved and merged into another larger party. Name it.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : In 1997 when the party was formed the Republic of Venezuela was the fourth republic in Venezuelan history. The fifth republic was the republic Chavez was going to establish; the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 6 |
“The devil came here yesterday... it smells of sulphur still today,” said Chavez in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2006. Who is he referring to as the ‘devil’?
5 / 6 |
The 2002 coup against President Chavez was captured in this film by an Irish film crew. Name the documentary.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The Revolution Will Not be Televised (Chavez: Inside the coup).
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 6 |
The ‘pink tide’ refers to the movement of Latin American countries to left-leaning governments/ideologies in the beginning of the 21st century. According to current Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the three musketeers of the pink tide were Hugo Chavez and two of his contemporaries. Name the two and their countries.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Lula da Silva, Brazil and Evo Morales, Bolivia.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE