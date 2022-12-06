  1. EPaper
Premium

Nine years ago, former South African President Nelson Mandela passed away, aged 95. A quiz on the statesman who was fondly called Madiba

December 06, 2022 11:49 am | Updated December 07, 2022 11:53 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela
EX-President of South Africa Nelson Mandela wore these shirts that were termed “Madiba shirts” for their distinctiveness. These shirts are associated with the Indonesian art form Batik.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | It is well known that Mandela spent 27 years in prison and 18 of them in Robben Island, the infamous island that hosted maximum security political prisoners, mostly anti-Apartheid activists. Apart from Mandela and Jacob Zuma, which former prisoner went on to become President in post-Apartheid South Africa?

Answer : Kgalema Motlanthe.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
