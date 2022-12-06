Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela
EX-President of South Africa Nelson Mandela wore these shirts that were termed “Madiba shirts” for their distinctiveness. These shirts are associated with the Indonesian art form Batik.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
It is well known that Mandela spent 27 years in prison and 18 of them in Robben Island, the infamous island that hosted maximum security political prisoners, mostly anti-Apartheid activists. Apart from Mandela and Jacob Zuma, which former prisoner went on to become President in post-Apartheid South Africa?
2 / 5 |
The title of this poem, that Mandela used to recite, while in prison to other inmates, was used to name a Hollywood film that featured him as president. Name the poem and its author.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : ‘Invictus’ by William Ernest Henley.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
Name the paramilitary organisation, part of the African National Congress, that was founded by Mandela in the aftermath of the Sharpeville massacre in March 1960.
4 / 5 |
In a letter from Robben Island, Mandela wrote, “It was the first time that a country had come from another continent not to take something away, but to help Africans to achieve their freedom”. What was he referring to?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The Cuban intervention in Angola defeating the Apartheid regime supported forces.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
After becoming President, who did Mandela appoint as the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that worked towards restorative justice after the end of Apartheid in South Africa?
COMMents
SHARE