Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | It is well known that Mandela spent 27 years in prison and 18 of them in Robben Island, the infamous island that hosted maximum security political prisoners, mostly anti-Apartheid activists. Apart from Mandela and Jacob Zuma, which former prisoner went on to become President in post-Apartheid South Africa? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kgalema Motlanthe. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The title of this poem, that Mandela used to recite, while in prison to other inmates, was used to name a Hollywood film that featured him as president. Name the poem and its author. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Invictus’ by William Ernest Henley. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Name the paramilitary organisation, part of the African National Congress, that was founded by Mandela in the aftermath of the Sharpeville massacre in March 1960. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : uMkhonto we Sizwe. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In a letter from Robben Island, Mandela wrote, “It was the first time that a country had come from another continent not to take something away, but to help Africans to achieve their freedom”. What was he referring to? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Cuban intervention in Angola defeating the Apartheid regime supported forces. SHOW ANSWER