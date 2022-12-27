Daily Quiz | On events related to December 26

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Why is Boxing Day, usually observed on December 26, so called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Alms boxes placed in churches were opened on this day also the day on which servants, tradespeople, and the poor traditionally were presented with gifts SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | December 26 is the second day of Christmas. According to the popular song ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’, what did the true love send? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Two turtledoves and a partridge in a pear tree SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | This world-famous South African bishop, an anti-apartheid and human rights activist, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, passed away on December 26, 2021. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Desmond Tutu SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Traditionally, the Test match played at which famous cricket ground is dubbed the ‘Boxing Day’ Test? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Melbourne SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that December 26 shall henceforth be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to pay homage to the courage of the four sons of which Sikh Guru? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Guru Gobind Singh SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | In 2004, the Boxing Day Tsunami killed an estimated 227,898 people in 14 countries. Near which place was the epicentre of the massive earthquake that caused the destruction? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sumatra, Indonesia SHOW ANSWER