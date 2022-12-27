HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On events related to December 26
Premium

A quiz on events and personalities connected with December 26

December 27, 2022 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On events related to December 26
People wait in a line to get into a store at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on Boxing Day, in Richmond, British Columbia, on Dec. 26, 2022.
1 / 7 | Why is Boxing Day, usually observed on December 26, so called?

Answer : Alms boxes placed in churches were opened on this day also the day on which servants, tradespeople, and the poor traditionally were presented with gifts
