Daily Quiz | On events related to December 26

Why is Boxing Day, usually observed on December 26, so called?
Answer : Alms boxes placed in churches were opened on this day also the day on which servants, tradespeople, and the poor traditionally were presented with gifts
December 26 is the second day of Christmas. According to the popular song ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’, what did the true love send?
Answer : Two turtledoves and a partridge in a pear tree
This world-famous South African bishop, an anti-apartheid and human rights activist, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, passed away on December 26, 2021. Name him.
Traditionally, the Test match played at which famous cricket ground is dubbed the ‘Boxing Day’ Test?
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that December 26 shall henceforth be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to pay homage to the courage of the four sons of which Sikh Guru?
In 2004, the Boxing Day Tsunami killed an estimated 227,898 people in 14 countries. Near which place was the epicentre of the massive earthquake that caused the destruction?
On this date in 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union gathered to make which momentous announcement?
Answer : Dissolve the Soviet Union and ending the Cold War
