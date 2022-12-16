  1. EPaper
In 1903, on this day, Italian-American food cart vendor Italo Marchiony received a U.S. patent for inventing a machine to make ice cream cones. Here’s a quiz on how some everyday items were invented

December 16, 2022 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | On invention of everyday items
In 1826, John Walker, a chemist in Stockton of Tees, discovered matchsticks through a lucky accident
1 / 4 | A Romanian student in Paris, Petrache Peonaru, had a revolutionary idea wherein reservoirs of dye when deposited to a tip using capillary action and gravity, eliminated the need for longer work. What was his invention?

Answer : Fountain pen
