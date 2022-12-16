Daily Quiz | On invention of everyday items
In 1826, John Walker, a chemist in Stockton of Tees, discovered matchsticks through a lucky accident
A Romanian student in Paris, Petrache Peonaru, had a revolutionary idea wherein reservoirs of dye when deposited to a tip using capillary action and gravity, eliminated the need for longer work. What was his invention?
William Addis invented this in 1780 by attaching pig bristles to a specially carved handle made from cow bone for hygiene purposes. It was further developed in 1844 but completely changed with the introduction of nylon which was much softer and more hygienic than its original counterpart. What item is this?
This naturally occurring material has been used by many Stone Age societies across the globe for the production of sharp cutting tools. It remained a luxury material, and the disasters that overtook the late bronze age civilisations seemed to have brought its making to a halt. However, it is used as much as common plastic today. What?
This household item was first used in central Europe during the Middle Bronze Age in the second millennium B.C. From these the first variant called fibula was developed in the 13th or 12th century B.C. Later on, its many variants spread rapidly across the Mediterranean. It was considered an upper-class ornament centuries ago but now its use is universal. What item?
