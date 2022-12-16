Daily Quiz | On invention of everyday items

1 / 4 | A Romanian student in Paris, Petrache Peonaru, had a revolutionary idea wherein reservoirs of dye when deposited to a tip using capillary action and gravity, eliminated the need for longer work. What was his invention? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fountain pen SHOW ANSWER

2 / 4 | William Addis invented this in 1780 by attaching pig bristles to a specially carved handle made from cow bone for hygiene purposes. It was further developed in 1844 but completely changed with the introduction of nylon which was much softer and more hygienic than its original counterpart. What item is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Toothbrush SHOW ANSWER

3 / 4 | This naturally occurring material has been used by many Stone Age societies across the globe for the production of sharp cutting tools. It remained a luxury material, and the disasters that overtook the late bronze age civilisations seemed to have brought its making to a halt. However, it is used as much as common plastic today. What? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Glass SHOW ANSWER