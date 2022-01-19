Daily quiz | Civil rights movement
January 17 happened to be Martin Luther King Day in the United States, commemorated every third Monday every January to mark the birthday of the U.S.’s most well known civil rights leader. Here’s a quiz on personalities associated with the civil rights movement in the U.S.
1. He was one of the first set of 13 “Freedom Riders” - civil rights activists who took to interstate buses as passengers in the segregated States of Southern United States in 1961. These 13 included seven African-American and six white riders who deliberately broke segregation rules by sitting close to each other and were arrested for these actions. Later, this person went on to become an U.S. Congressman and later a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner in 2011. Name him
1. He was one of the first set of 13 “Freedom Riders” - civil rights activists who took to interstate buses as passengers in the segregated States of Southern United States in 1961. These 13 included seven African-American and six white riders who deliberately broke segregation rules by sitting close to each other and were arrested for these actions. Later, this person went on to become an U.S. Congressman and later a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner in 2011. Name him
1. Just like Martin Luther King Jr, this Hispanic-origin civil rights activist was also influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s adoption of non violent resistance movements to further causes. A prominent labour leader, he organised farm workers and helped establish collective bargaining for farmworkers in California. He also went on to win the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the 1990s. Name this person, who was also controversial for his authoritarian ways within the unions he led.
1. The first African-American to earn a doctorate at Harvard, he was also one of the founders of the civil rights organisation, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and a tireless activist who promoted Pan-African movements. Name him.
1. A prominent present-day African American political activist, she is credited with doing the legwork for enhancing voter turnout in recent elections among the community, which suffers from several disadvantages/ constraints when it comes to voting. The founder of an organisation (in 2018) that was specifically formed to address voter suppression, she is now contesting gubernatorial (for the position of Governor) elections in her native State this year. Name her.
1. This is a screenshot from the film, Matrix Reloaded. The character is one of the members of the “Zion Council” - the leaders of a city that consists of humans who are the only ones unchained from the machines’ Matrix. The actor playing the character is a prominent philosopher and civil rights activist in the U.S. today. Name him (Image courtesy, matrix.fandom.com)