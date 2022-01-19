Daily quiz | Civil rights movement

1. He was one of the first set of 13 “Freedom Riders” - civil rights activists who took to interstate buses as passengers in the segregated States of Southern United States in 1961. These 13 included seven African-American and six white riders who deliberately broke segregation rules by sitting close to each other and were arrested for these actions. Later, this person went on to become an U.S. Congressman and later a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner in 2011. Name him